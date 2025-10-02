'Teach Peace' tattooed gang arrested after connecting stolen AirPods
Four men from Davanagere—Purushottam M (22), Darshan (20), Chandru (24), and Saubhagya B H (24)—were arrested in Bengaluru after breaking into two homes last month.
The gang, known for their "Teach Peace" tattoos and "313" hand marks, stole gold jewelry and AirPods while operating out of a rented flat in Electronics City.
The group tried to stay off the radar by traveling by train and keeping their phones off.
Their luck ran out when Purushottam connected stolen AirPods online, letting the original owner track them down.
This tip led police straight to the gang just hours after their second burglary.
All four have extensive criminal histories and prior arrests and are now back in custody, with investigations ongoing into other burglaries they might be linked to.