Trapped in snow, teens die; dog guards bodies for days 

Two young relatives, Biksit Rana (19) and Piyush (13), tragically lost their lives after getting trapped in heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh 's Chamba district. The duo had gone to the Barmani Temple on January 22 to shoot social media reels. Sub-divisional magistrate (Bharmour) Vikas Sharma said they had ventured into higher reaches of the Barmani range, known for its treacherous conditions after fresh snowfall, despite a yellow alert for snowfall.

Rescue challenges Rescue efforts hampered by weather conditions The weather deteriorated overnight, with heavy snow and poor visibility. When the boys didn't return home on January 23, their families alerted authorities. Sub-divisional magistrate Sharma said snow accumulation was about two feet at Barmani Temple and over three feet in higher reaches where the boys were believed to be. A rescue operation was launched but was repeatedly disrupted by fresh snowfall and another yellow alert on January 23.

Final communication Last phone call reveals dire situation During this time, Biksit managed to call his family, revealing that he was unable to share his location as his fingers had gone numb. He informed them that Ayush was weakening and he was trying to bring him back using a sleeping bag. Rescue efforts gathered momentum on January 25 after the Indian Air Force deployed helicopters and SDRF teams despite difficult terrain and weather conditions.

Canine loyalty Loyal pit bull guards owner's body in snow On January 25, one helicopter spotted a body with a pit bull standing guard. Ayush had taken his pet dogs along, and the loyal pit bull initially refused to let rescuers approach the body. After some time, the dog allowed them to retrieve the body, which was later airlifted. In another sortie, the dog was rescued while another remained missing.

