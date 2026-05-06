Telangana seeks center nod for Hyderabad Metro II ₹38,595 cr

Telangana plans 122.9km Phase II

Reddy pointed out that now the state runs Metro Phase I (after buying out L&T), things can move faster.

The new phase would add 122.9km across seven routes, and details are already with the center.

Plus, Telangana wants to include a future corridor connecting the airport and Bharat Future City in Phase III, hoping to make commutes smoother for everyone in town.