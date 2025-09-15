Next Article
Telangana: Teacher suspended for sexually harassing student
A government school English teacher in Telangana's Nalgonda district has been suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 10 student for the past three months.
The student opened up to her father, who, along with her mother, confronted the teacher and reported him.
The Education Department has suspended the accused, Mamidi Srinivas.
Parents, student unions demand permanent removal of teacher
After the police complaint, a case was filed under the Pocso Act. Now, parents and student unions are pushing for Srinivas's permanent removal to keep students safe.
This isn't an isolated incident—recently, a similar case near Bengaluru involved staff at a private school hostel, highlighting concerns about student safety.