PM Modi inaugurates Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) at the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army in Kolkata . The three-day conference is being held at Vijay Durg, formerly known as Fort William. It is the first major meeting of the Armed Forces after "Operation Sindoor," a targeted campaign against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and across the Line of Control.

Attendees Rajnath Singh, other top officials attend conference The conference was attended by several top officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. All three chiefs of the Indian armed forces were also present at the event. The CCC is a biennial event that serves as an apex brainstorming forum for civil and military leadership in India.

Future focus Focus on institutional reforms, technological modernization This year's conference will focus on institutional reforms, deeper integration, and technological modernization of the armed forces. The theme is "Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future." A defense official said that this focus reflects the armed forces' commitment to maintaining high levels of multi-domain operational readiness while undergoing transformation. The last CCC was held in Bhopal in 2023.