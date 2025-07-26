Next Article
Telangana: Two deputy superintendents of police die in road accident
A major road accident in Telangana's Yadadri district on Saturday claimed the lives of two Deputy Superintendents of Police, Chakradhar Rao and H Santha Rao.
The officers were traveling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad when their car lost control and crashed into a lorry, killing both on the spot.
Prasad and driver Raju hospitalized in critical condition
Two others in the vehicle—Additional Superintendent Prasad and driver R Narsinga Raju—were seriously injured and are currently hospitalized in critical condition.
Telangana ministers expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and assured that the best medical care is being provided to those injured, saying they deeply mourn the loss of these dedicated officers.