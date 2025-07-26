Next Article
Delhi weather: Rain likely later today, 27°C now
Delhi kicked off Saturday with sticky 80% humidity and a low of 27°C.
The IMD says to expect thunderstorms and rain later today, with temps possibly hitting 35°C.
So, if you're heading out, maybe keep an umbrella handy—it's going to feel warmer than it actually is.
Today's air quality
Even with all this muggy weather, Delhi's air quality isn't too bad.
The CPCB gave it an AQI of 91 this morning, which falls in the "satisfactory" range—so breathing easy for now!