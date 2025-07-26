Vande Bharat trains are getting slower, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Trains designed to run at up to 180km/h

Even though Vande Bharat trains are designed to zoom at up to 180km/h, real-life challenges like incomplete track upgrades and tough terrains (think hilly stretches like the Konkan ghats) mean they can't go as fast as promised.

Indian Railways is working on it—tracks fit for higher speeds have grown a lot since 2014 and should keep expanding through next year.

For now, though, this means longer travel times and less efficiency for passengers hoping for a super-fast ride.