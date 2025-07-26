How free bus rides boosted women's employment in Karnataka
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme, which gives women free bus travel, has led to a big jump in female employment—up 23% in Bengaluru and 21% in Hubballi-Dharwad.
The takeaway? When getting around is easier and cheaper, more women can actually get to work.
More women switched to busses
A survey of over 2,500 women across five states found Karnataka had the highest employment boost from fare-free busses.
Nearly 27% of local women switched to busses, letting them travel farther for jobs or classes.
Female labor force participation rose
Thanks to Shakti, Karnataka's female labor force participation rose—a clear sign that better mobility opens up real opportunities.
Areas of improvement
Not everything's perfect—many women still pay extra for last-mile rides and less than half feel truly safe on public transport due to harassment or poor lighting.
The study suggests adding more busses, better lighting and CCTV, plus staff training on gender sensitivity to make things safer and smoother.