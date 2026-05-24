Ten cows die in Mathura after allegedly eating terhavi leftovers
India
In Bhaisa village, Mathura, 10 cows sadly died after allegedly eating leftover food from a post-death terhavi ceremony.
The cows were at a temporary gaushala and suffered from acidosis. Out of 30 sick cows, veterinarians managed to save 20 with quick treatment.
Experts from the local veterinary university joined in, and food samples were sent for investigation.
Gaushala shifts cows to Ral village
The gaushala is shifting the remaining cows to Ral village as officials investigate the cause.