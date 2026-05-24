Ten cows die in Mathura after allegedly eating terhavi leftovers India May 24, 2026

In Bhaisa village, Mathura, 10 cows sadly died after allegedly eating leftover food from a post-death terhavi ceremony.

The cows were at a temporary gaushala and suffered from acidosis. Out of 30 sick cows, veterinarians managed to save 20 with quick treatment.

Experts from the local veterinary university joined in, and food samples were sent for investigation.