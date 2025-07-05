Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Tension escalates in Rajasthan's Bhilwara following lynching incident
In Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a 25-year-old named Sitaram Keer lost his life after a small car accident turned violent.
When Keer's car bumped into a vegetable cart, an argument broke out and quickly escalated—about 20 people joined in attacking Keer and his friends.
TL;DR
Police file murder charges against 36 people
Keer was dragged from his car and beaten so badly that he died at the scene.
Police have filed murder charges against 36 people, including the cart owner who's now under arrest.
The incident has sparked protests from locals and Keer's family, with markets shutting down in solidarity as people demand justice.