Thieves steal trees meant for memorial planting at burial ground
On Tuesday evening, thieves broke into The Willows Natural Burial Ground near Barsby, Leicestershire and stole 52 trees and bushes meant for a Remembrance weekend memorial planting.
The burial ground, opened in 2011, hosts annual events where families plant trees to remember loved ones—making this theft especially upsetting for those who were planning tributes.
Trees have been replaced
The stolen trees were part of a bigger project with thousands of native bulbs and flowers. Most have now been replaced, but it's come at a big cost to the site—and some families may have to wait longer for specific tree types.
Manager Chris Scroby said, "I think it is outrageous, it is like stealing from the dead," reflecting how much these memorials mean.
Police are investigating, but insurance likely won't cover the loss, so extra security is being considered.