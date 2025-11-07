Thieves steal trees meant for memorial planting at burial ground

Trees have been replaced

The stolen trees were part of a bigger project with thousands of native bulbs and flowers. Most have now been replaced, but it's come at a big cost to the site—and some families may have to wait longer for specific tree types.

Manager Chris Scroby said, "I think it is outrageous, it is like stealing from the dead," reflecting how much these memorials mean.

Police are investigating, but insurance likely won't cover the loss, so extra security is being considered.