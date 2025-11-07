Kerala HC: Unmarried Christian women over 18 aren't dependents India Nov 07, 2025

The Kerala High Court just made it clear: if you're an unmarried Christian woman over 18, your dad isn't legally required to support you—unless you have a physical or mental disability.

In a recent decision, reported on November 6, 2024, it highlights that Christian personal law in India doesn't offer the same support as Hindu or Muslim laws do for adult daughters.