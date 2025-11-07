Next Article
Kerala HC: Unmarried Christian women over 18 aren't dependents
India
The Kerala High Court just made it clear: if you're an unmarried Christian woman over 18, your dad isn't legally required to support you—unless you have a physical or mental disability.
In a recent decision, reported on November 6, 2024, it highlights that Christian personal law in India doesn't offer the same support as Hindu or Muslim laws do for adult daughters.
Ruling's impact on future cases
This ruling sets things straight for future cases and impacts how family courts handle support requests from adult Christian women.
It's a reminder that legal rights can differ a lot depending on your community's personal laws—and knowing where you stand can make all the difference.