SI asks youths to stop making noise, gets killed
India
Ramesh Kumar, a 57-year-old Sub-Inspector in Hisar, Haryana, was murdered late Thursday night just outside his house.
He had asked a group of youths to stop making noise earlier in the evening.
The group left but returned around midnight and attacked him with bricks and sticks.
Kumar, who was close to retirement from the ADGP office, sadly didn't survive his injuries and died on the spot.
Case registered, manhunt underway
Police have registered a murder case and seized vehicles abandoned by the attackers.
Senior officers visited the scene and Kumar's body has been sent for post-mortem.
A manhunt is underway, but so far no arrests have been made as police teams continue their search for those responsible.