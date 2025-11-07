SI asks youths to stop making noise, gets killed India Nov 07, 2025

Ramesh Kumar, a 57-year-old Sub-Inspector in Hisar, Haryana, was murdered late Thursday night just outside his house.

He had asked a group of youths to stop making noise earlier in the evening.

The group left but returned around midnight and attacked him with bricks and sticks.

Kumar, who was close to retirement from the ADGP office, sadly didn't survive his injuries and died on the spot.