NHRC seeks full probe into Army soldier's murder by attendant
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for a full investigation into the tragic killing of Army soldier Jigar Chaudhary, who was stabbed by a train coach attendant after asking for bedding while traveling home on leave.
The incident happened on November 2 and has raised serious concerns about passenger safety and human rights.
NHRC issues notice to Railway Board, RPF
The NHRC has asked the Railway Board and Railway Protection Force to explain how the accused was appointed, giving them two weeks to respond.
The coach attendant, Zubair Memon—who worked through a contractor—has been arrested, and the murder weapon recovered.
This probe aims to ensure justice for Chaudhary and address concerns about human rights violations.