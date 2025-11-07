Next Article
Farmer bites cobra that bit him; kills it
India
On November 4 in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, a farmer named Punit was bitten by a black cobra while working in his field.
Instead of panicking, he bit the snake back—killing it instantly.
The story quickly spread through his village and left everyone pretty stunned.
Doctors warn against such actions
Punit was rushed to the hospital and treated for the venomous bite with anti-venom.
Doctors made it clear: biting a deadly snake is extremely risky and could be fatal if venom enters your mouth.
Even Punit admitted his reaction was pure impulse, promising not to repeat it.
His cousin said the whole family was shocked, describing the disbelief and amazement that spread through the village.