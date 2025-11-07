Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Bageshwar Dham Pad Yatra India Nov 07, 2025

If you're out and about in South Delhi on November 7, heads up—Delhi Police is rolling out major traffic restrictions for the Bageshwar Dham Pad Yatra, led by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

With around 50,000 devotees and several vehicles expected to take part in the procession from Chhatarpur's Adhya Katyayani Temple to Vrindavan, expect some serious roadblocks and diversions.