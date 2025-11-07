Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Bageshwar Dham Pad Yatra
If you're out and about in South Delhi on November 7, heads up—Delhi Police is rolling out major traffic restrictions for the Bageshwar Dham Pad Yatra, led by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.
With around 50,000 devotees and several vehicles expected to take part in the procession from Chhatarpur's Adhya Katyayani Temple to Vrindavan, expect some serious roadblocks and diversions.
Road closures and parking bans
Key stretches like Y-Point to Dera More (SSN Marg) will be shut from 11am-8pm while CDR Chowk to Y-Point closes earlier at 8am-4pm.
Zeer Khod to Dera More is off-limits from 1pm-10pm today and again tomorrow morning.
Parking bans are strict—park illegally and your ride could get towed (and fined).
Recommended alternate routes
If you need to reach Faridabad or Gurugram, use MG Road via CDR Chowk or take Mandi Road instead.
Best advice: avoid SSN Marg, Chhatarpur Mandir Road, and 100 Foota Road if you can.
Emergency vehicles will still get through, but for everyone else—it's a good day for alternate routes or public transport.