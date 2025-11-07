'Remove stray dogs from schools, hospitals, bus-stands': SC's big order 

The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of street dogs from public places such as educational institutions, hospitals, public sports complexes, bus stands and depots, and railway stations in light of the "alarming rise" in dog-bite incidents. The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, directed local self-government institutions to build fences around these areas. Once they are removed, they should be taken to designated dog shelters after vaccination and sterilization as per Animal Birth Control Rules.

Court directive Strays shouldn't be returned to same place The stray dogs removed should not be returned to the same place. "Permitting the same would frustrate the very purpose of liberating such institutions from the presence of stray dogs," the bench observed. The order further said, "State governments and Union Territories shall within a period of two weeks identify government and private educational, health institutions and ensure that the premises are secured with fences, etc., to restrict the ingress of stray dogs."

Order Order for cattle Management of the institutions shall also designate a nodal officer for upkeep of the premises. "Local municipal authorities/panchayat shall inspect such premises at least once in every 3 months," it said. During the same hearing, the court also directed state governments and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure removal of stray animals, like cattle, from highways and shift them to goshalas. "Status to be filed in eight weeks, indicating mechanism developed to carry out directions," the court warned.

Case history Case initiated after dog bite deaths in Delhi The stray dogs case was initiated on July 28 after a Times of India report titled "In a city hounded by strays, kids pay price." On August 11, the court expressed serious concerns about dog bites and rabies, directing authorities in Delhi and neighboring areas to relocate stray dogs to shelters. The court warned of legal consequences for obstructing authorities from picking up strays and allowed them to form dedicated forces for this purpose.

Order revision Earlier bench stay on not releasing treated dogs However, in a turn of events, on August 13, the suo motu case was shifted to a three-judge bench after some lawyers informed CJI BR Gavai that the previous directions were in conflict with previous rulings issued by other benches. On August 22, a three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath stayed the earlier directions prohibiting the release of treated and vaccinated dogs, deeming it "too harsh."