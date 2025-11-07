Britisher flees after evading immigration at Delhi airport; currently untraceable
What's the story
In a major security lapse, a British national managed to escape from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi after fleeing the immigration area on October 28, News18 reported. The passenger, identified as Fitz Patrick, arrived on an Air India flight from Bangkok and was supposed to board another flight to London. However, he missed his connecting flight due to late reporting and stayed in the international-to-international passenger transfer area.
Escape revelation
The next day, on October 29, airline staff reported Patrick missing. When efforts were made to track down the traveler, it was discovered that he had scaled the arrival immigration e-visa counter and fled the airport via arrival gate number four, another officer told News18. Further investigation revealed he was seen moving toward the city side and boarded an Air India SATS staff ferry bus.
Ongoing investigation
Several agencies, including the Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Bureau of Immigration, have initiated a search for the missing British traveler. However, despite over a week of searching, he has yet to be located. The officials also couldn't confirm if Patrick's luggage was found or if he had a valid Indian visa to exit the transit area and enter New Delhi.