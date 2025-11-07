Next Article
Delhi airport tech glitch delays over 100 flights
India
On Thursday afternoon, a tech failure in Delhi Airport's Air Traffic Control system threw flight schedules into chaos.
The system that usually sends flight plans to controllers broke down, so everything had to be done by hand—leading to over 100 flights being delayed.
Passengers were left waiting around 45-50 minutes longer than usual, and airlines like IndiGo and Air India quickly warned travelers to expect extra time at the airport.
Lesson in chaos management
Delhi Airport is one of the world's busiest, handling about 1,500 flights every day.
This glitch shows just how much airports rely on automation—and how fast things can get messy when it fails.
It's a reminder that even big systems need backup plans and clear updates for everyone stuck waiting.