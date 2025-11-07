Delhi airport tech glitch delays over 100 flights India Nov 07, 2025

On Thursday afternoon, a tech failure in Delhi Airport's Air Traffic Control system threw flight schedules into chaos.

The system that usually sends flight plans to controllers broke down, so everything had to be done by hand—leading to over 100 flights being delayed.

Passengers were left waiting around 45-50 minutes longer than usual, and airlines like IndiGo and Air India quickly warned travelers to expect extra time at the airport.