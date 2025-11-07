Next Article
PM Modi likely to visit Bhutan next week
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bhutan next week, marking his fourth trip there since 2014.
The timing lines up with the former king's 70th birthday, and Modi will be busy—he's inaugurating a major hydropower plant and checking in on two new railway links meant to connect Assam and West Bengal with Bhutan.
India-Bhutan ties strengthened
This trip isn't just about ceremonies—it's about boosting India-Bhutan ties and potentially supporting regional stability.
India is investing ₹10,000 crore in Bhutan's next development plan, backing big moves like clean energy exports and better trade routes.
The new hydropower project nearly doubles Bhutan's electricity capacity, while the railways are set to make cross-border travel and business smoother for everyone.