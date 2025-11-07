IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Heads up—IMD has put out a heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu (Nov 7-8) and Kerala (Nov 8-10).
Expect light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning in Puducherry, south Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, south interior Karnataka, and Mahe on November 7.
Heavy rain can lead to flooded streets, power cuts, travel delays
Heavy rain can often lead to flooded streets, power cuts, travel delays, and trouble for crops—especially in cities and rural areas that are more at risk.
Lightning is also a common concern during such weather.
If you're in these regions, it's advisable to keep an eye on weather updates and play it safe until things settle down.
What about the weather in Delhi?
Delhi's looking pretty chill with clear skies and just a hint of fog till November 8.
Minimum temperatures will be between 10-12°C, and maximums between 25-27°C.
Most of north India stays steady temperature-wise, but central to western parts might see things cool down by a couple degrees soon.