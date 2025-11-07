India's 1st all-digital census kicks off in 2026 India Nov 07, 2025

India is rolling out its first all-digital census, with housing data collection from April to September 2026 and population enumeration beginning in February 2027 (with a reference date of March 1, 2027, in most of India; earlier in some Himalayan regions).

Around 3.4 million enumerators will use their own smartphones and a multilingual app—so everything happens faster and more smoothly.