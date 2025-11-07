Delhi traffic alert: Roads to IG Stadium closed for 'Vande Mataram'
Heads up, Delhi!
On Friday, major roads will face restrictions and diversions from 5am to 2pm as the city marks 150 years of "Vande Mataram" with a huge event at Indira Gandhi Stadium.
With about 11,000 attendees expected (hello, traffic jams), getting around central Delhi will be tricky.
Entry to stadium only through specific gates
Several main routes—like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, MG Marg, and more—will see diversions.
Parking is a no-go on these roads; any cars left behind risk being towed.
If you're heading near the stadium, entry is only through specific gates via Velodrome, Secretariat, MG Marg or Ring Road.
Why all the fuss?
This isn't just another event—it's being held to mark 150 years of "Vande Mataram."
So if you're out and about on Friday, plan ahead to dodge delays (and maybe soak in a bit of history).