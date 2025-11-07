Next Article
Delhi's air quality plummets to 'hazardous' levels
India
Delhi woke up to seriously bad air on Friday morning, with the AQI skyrocketing to 727—way past the "hazardous" mark.
The sudden jump, blamed on post-Diwali pollution, still winds, and smoke from farm fires, has made breathing in the city a real challenge.
Over 80 students, activists protest at Jantar Mantar
Over 80 students and activists gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest government inaction on pollution.
Meanwhile, more than half of over 3 lakh pollution complaints are still unresolved by key departments.
Delhi's worsening air has people demanding urgent action to clear things up.