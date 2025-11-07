Next Article
Delhi's air quality hits 319; Mumbai logs 'poor' AQI
Delhi-NCR woke up to seriously bad air, with the AQI hitting 319 overall. Anand Vihar is among the worst spots, crossing 300, while other areas like Dhaula Kuan and Lodhi Road aren't far behind.
Over in Mumbai, things aren't great either—Bandra Reclamation and BKC both logged "poor" air quality.
Stubble burning, colder weather to blame for pollution spike
Blame stubble burning and colder weather for making pollution spike right now.
Since Diwali, Delhi's air has swung between "poor" and "very poor," even slipping into "severe" at times—raising health risks for anyone with breathing or heart issues.
With some neighborhoods topping AQIs of 200-300+, locals say urgent action is needed to keep things from getting worse.