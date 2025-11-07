Delhi's air quality hits 319; Mumbai logs 'poor' AQI

Stubble burning, colder weather to blame for pollution spike

Blame stubble burning and colder weather for making pollution spike right now.

Since Diwali, Delhi's air has swung between "poor" and "very poor," even slipping into "severe" at times—raising health risks for anyone with breathing or heart issues.

With some neighborhoods topping AQIs of 200-300+, locals say urgent action is needed to keep things from getting worse.