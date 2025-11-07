Properties linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts main accused Tiger Memon

Flats used to plan bombings

Investigators found that one of the Mahim flats was actually used to plan the deadly attacks, which killed 257 people across Mumbai back in March 1993.

While Tiger Memon is still on the run (reportedly hiding in Pakistan), his family's deep involvement is well documented—his brother Yakub was executed in 2015, and other relatives were also convicted.

Auctioning these properties marks a step toward closing a long and painful chapter for many families affected by those tragic events.