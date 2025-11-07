Next Article
Mumbai wakes up to heavy smog, AQI hits 263
India
Mumbai woke up to heavy smog on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 263—firmly in the "unhealthy" zone.
Areas like Bandra-Kurla Complex, Deonar, and Colaba saw thick haze and low visibility, even though the weather is expected to stay warm at around 32°C.
La Niña effect
Experts say the La Nina phenomenon is trapping pollution over Mumbai, making things worse just after a short break from recent rains.
Some spots like Parel-Bhoiwada hit an AQI of 320, while Deonar and Colaba weren't far behind.
Even places usually considered better off, like Vile Parle West and BKC, are seeing poor air—so cleaner suburbs like Kandivali East (AQI 93) are now more of an exception than the rule.