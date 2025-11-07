Mumbai wakes up to heavy smog, AQI hits 263

La Niña effect

Experts say the La Nina phenomenon is trapping pollution over Mumbai, making things worse just after a short break from recent rains.

Some spots like Parel-Bhoiwada hit an AQI of 320, while Deonar and Colaba weren't far behind.

Even places usually considered better off, like Vile Parle West and BKC, are seeing poor air—so cleaner suburbs like Kandivali East (AQI 93) are now more of an exception than the rule.