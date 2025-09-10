Thiruvananthapuram International Airport expansion to begin in November

The airport is already bursting at the seams

The airport already handles more people than it was built for—4.9 million travelers between 2024 and 2025, even though it's meant for 4.5 million a year.

To keep up, the T2 terminal will start expanding from November 2025, and the runway will get longer to fit more flights safely.

There are also plans for new apron space and drainage upgrades, all leading up to even bigger changes under an ₹8,707 crore masterplan in the future.