Hatti tribe brothers, who married same woman, lose father to cancer India Sep 10, 2025

Pradeep and Kapil Negi, brothers from Himachal Pradesh's Hatti tribe, are mourning their father's passing after his long battle with cancer.

The two made headlines in July 2025 when they married the same woman, Sunita Chauhan, following their community's Jodidara tradition.

The brothers, from Shillai village, shared their grief online.