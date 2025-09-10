Hatti tribe brothers, who married same woman, lose father to cancer
Pradeep and Kapil Negi, brothers from Himachal Pradesh's Hatti tribe, are mourning their father's passing after his long battle with cancer.
The two made headlines in July 2025 when they married the same woman, Sunita Chauhan, following their community's Jodidara tradition.
The brothers, from Shillai village, shared their grief online.
'Our father was our moral guide'
Calling their father their pillar of strength and moral guide, Pradeep and Kapil said his lessons on honesty and courage will always inspire them.
Their heartfelt post drew over 1,000 condolences, showing how respected he was in the community.
Brothers' marriage under Jodidara tradition
The Jodidara custom lets brothers share one wife to keep family land together—a practice distinctive to the Hatti tribe in Himachal's Trans-Giri region.
The Negis's three-day wedding with Sunita was filled with traditional rituals and is recognized in Himachal Pradesh's revenue records and protected for tribal communities by court rulings, helping preserve family unity and local heritage.