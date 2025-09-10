Nepal crisis: Maharashtra government steps in to help stranded tourists
After protests over a social media ban caused unrest and led to Nepal's Prime Minister stepping down, eight tourists from Maharashtra found themselves stuck in the country.
The Maharashtra State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) is teaming up with the Indian Embassy in Nepal to make sure these travelers are safe and supported.
SEOC is arranging food, accommodation, and travel help for the stranded tourists—and reaching out to others from Maharashtra who might still be there (possibly up to 24 people).
Everyone has been advised to stay indoors and follow embassy updates.
For anyone needing assistance, helplines have been set up (+977-9808602881, +977-9810326134, +91-8657112333), while officials coordinate closely with Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi as things start calming down.