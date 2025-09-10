Nepal crisis: Maharashtra government steps in to help stranded tourists

SEOC is arranging food, accommodation, and travel help

SEOC is arranging food, accommodation, and travel help for the stranded tourists—and reaching out to others from Maharashtra who might still be there (possibly up to 24 people).

Everyone has been advised to stay indoors and follow embassy updates.

For anyone needing assistance, helplines have been set up (+977-9808602881, +977-9810326134, +91-8657112333), while officials coordinate closely with Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi as things start calming down.