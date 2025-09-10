Next Article
Kuki-Zo Council welcomes Modi's Manipur visit, calls it 'historic'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur this Saturday, a move the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) calls "historic."
The KZC, representing thousands displaced by recent ethnic violence, is pushing for a separate Union Territory with its own legislature—a demand they've repeated since the onset of the crisis.
Hopes for peace talks
The violence in Manipur has left over 250 dead, destroyed more than 360 religious sites, and burned about 7,000 homes—forcing many Kuki-Zo families to flee.
With security tight ahead of Modi's visit, the community hopes his presence will spotlight their struggle and push forward talks for peace and fair political representation.