Union Cabinet clears ₹7,616cr road, rail upgrade projects in Bihar
Big news for Bihar: the Union Cabinet just approved ₹7,616 crore worth of projects to upgrade the state's road and rail networks.
The main highlight is turning an 82.4km stretch between Mokama and Munger into a four-lane highway, making drives smoother and faster.
Upgrading transport network
This road upgrade should help cut down on traffic jams and save time for commuters.
Plus, there's a ₹3,169 crore plan to double the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line over 177km—making train journeys quicker and helping connect Bihar with Jharkhand more easily.
All in all, these moves aim to make getting around easier while giving a push to local business and jobs.