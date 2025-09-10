Union Cabinet clears ₹7,616cr road, rail upgrade projects in Bihar

Upgrading transport network

This road upgrade should help cut down on traffic jams and save time for commuters.

Plus, there's a ₹3,169 crore plan to double the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line over 177km—making train journeys quicker and helping connect Bihar with Jharkhand more easily.

All in all, these moves aim to make getting around easier while giving a push to local business and jobs.