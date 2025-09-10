Woman raped at Madhya Pradesh railway station; accused reveals identity
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped near the washroom at Singrauli railway station in Madhya Pradesh just after midnight on September 6.
The assault happened while her husband had stepped away for a short time.
The accused, 22-year-old Devlal Saket, reportedly revealed his identity during the attack.
Both the survivor and her husband are workers from Uttar Pradesh and were returning to their native village in Sidhi.
Delay in FIR due to unavailability of female officer
With no female police officer available at Singrauli GRP, the survivor had to travel about 300km to Katni GRP to file an FIR—only to find no woman officer there either.
This delay led Jabalpur GRP's Sanjeevani Rajput to come to Katni on September 7 and officially record her statement.
The accused was arrested soon after and sent to judicial custody. Police investigations are still ongoing.