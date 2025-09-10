Next Article
No public consultations for atomic, critical minerals mining in India
India just decided that mining for critical and atomic minerals—think uranium, rare earths, cobalt, and more—no longer needs public consultations.
The Ministry of Environment made the call on September 8, 2024, aiming to fast-track approvals while keeping expert reviews at the central level.
Why the big push for these minerals
These minerals are essential for things like defense tech, nuclear energy, and gadgets we all use.
Officials say this move helps reduce India's reliance on imports (especially with recent Chinese export restrictions) and boosts homegrown supply.
It's all about making India more self-reliant in tech and security—something that matters now more than ever.