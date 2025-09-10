Next Article
Amazon employee denied US visa; reason leaves netizens in splits
An Indian Amazon employee's story is getting attention online after he was denied a US student visa for an MBA.
Despite four years as a Senior Investigation and Risk Specialist, the visa officer reportedly told him, "You're already successful," hinting that his strong career made further study seem unnecessary.
Plans to reapply
Not giving up, he plans to reapply and show how an MBA is key for his growth into senior leadership roles in India.
On Reddit, he shared his intention to reapply with a stronger case, focusing on why now is the right time for this degree.
Many users also suggested aiming for more well-known universities next time.