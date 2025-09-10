Next Article
Pilgrimage travel in India rises 19% this year: Report
Pilgrimage travel in India saw a big boost this year, rising 19% across 56 destinations.
Classic favorites like Varanasi and Tirupati stayed busy, while newer spots such as Khatushyam Ji and Omkareshwar also drew more visitors.
Quick getaways and group trips
Most pilgrim journeys were quick getaways—over half lasted just one night.
Budget hotels under ₹4,500 were the top pick, but premium rooms are catching on too.
Nearly half of all trips were with groups, showing how much people enjoy sharing these experiences together.
Religious travel shaping up to be a major force
With over a third of pilgrimage hotels built in just the last three years—and a surge in upscale options—religious travel is shaping up to be a major force for India's tourism economy.