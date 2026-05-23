Three Indian Army officers injured in Leh helicopter crash
India
Three Indian Army officers, including Division Commander Major General Sachin Mehta, survived a helicopter crash in Leh, Ladakh, on May 20.
All three were injured but are stable, and the two pilots had minor injuries.
Major General Mehta's post-crash selfie quickly went viral, showing the officers' resilience after the incident.
Cheetal fleet faces safety criticism
The crashed helicopter was a Cheetal, an upgraded model used for tough high-altitude missions like Siachen and Arunachal Pradesh.
Although crucial for these operations, the fleet has faced criticism over safety issues.
India is now bringing in newer light utility helicopters to replace them.
After the crash, the army ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause.