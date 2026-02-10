Tina Ambani skips ED summons in Anil Reliance case
Tina Ambani, wife of Anil Ambani, was summoned on Monday (Feb 9) by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning but did not appear, and the ED may issue fresh summons in a huge ₹40,000 crore money laundering case.
The focus? A luxury Manhattan apartment worth ₹70 crore, allegedly bought using funds diverted from loans meant for Reliance Communications—funneled through shell companies and even a Dubai-based entity linked to Pakistan.
Tina skipped her earlier questioning on February 9.
Investigators are looking at possible bank fraud
Her name came up while ED was grilling Punit Garg, the arrested former president of Reliance Communications.
Now, investigators are looking at possible bank fraud and shady deals across several Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group companies.
The ED has searched 46 premises and attached 204 properties valued at over ₹12,000 crore, and the Supreme Court recently issued an order.
The next court hearing has not been specified, so this story isn't going away anytime soon.