FIR against 10-year-old after Mumbai toddler pushed off 6th floor 

When she went missing, her 12-year-old brother looked for her and spotted someone lying in the basement with clothes that matched his sister's and alerted their mother.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The toddler's mother said the security railing on their floor was too high for her daughter to have fallen accidentally.

She alleged CCTV footage showed the 10-year-old neighbor had called her daughter and then threw her down the stairwell near the lift.