Tourist boat capsizes at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, 13 dead
India
A tourist cruise at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, capsized on April 30, leading to the loss of 13 lives.
Among the passengers was 70-year-old Syed Riaz Hussain, who lost his wife and a family member but managed to survive for nearly three hours trapped inside the overturned boat.
Hussain was the last person pulled out alive from the wreck.
Syed Riaz Hussain trapped inside boat
Hussain and his family were on the lower deck when the boat flipped and quickly filled with water.
He found an iron structure to hold onto and kept his head above water thanks to a small air pocket.
For nearly 2 hours, he banged on the boat's metal surface; around 8:30pm rescue teams located the vessel, and moments later they realized someone was alive inside.