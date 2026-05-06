Traffic restrictions near Rajghat Wednesday 9-11am for high-profile event

Heavy traffic on central Delhi roads

Traffic will be tighter than usual on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), Shanti Van to IP Flyover, Asaf Ali Road up to Netaji Subhash Marg, Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, and Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover.

Got a flight or train? Leave early!

Also, only park in designated spots and follow traffic cops' directions: they're just trying to keep things moving smoothly for everyone.