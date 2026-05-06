Traffic restrictions near Rajghat Wednesday 9-11am for high-profile event
Hey Delhi folks, heads up!
This Wednesday morning (9-11 a.m.), several main roads near Rajghat (like Rajghat Chowk, Delhi Gate Chowk, ITO Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, and the IP Flyover) will have traffic restrictions because of a high-profile event.
If you're heading out, it's a good idea to plan ahead and pick alternate routes to dodge delays.
Heavy traffic on central Delhi roads
Traffic will be tighter than usual on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), Shanti Van to IP Flyover, Asaf Ali Road up to Netaji Subhash Marg, Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, and Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover.
Got a flight or train? Leave early!
Also, only park in designated spots and follow traffic cops' directions: they're just trying to keep things moving smoothly for everyone.