Rajasthan: 7 dead, 10 injured in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway accident

The Tempo Traveller was carrying around 20 passengers, mostly from Betul district in Madhya Pradesh. They had left for Khatu Shyam temple on Friday night.

The accident occurred near Seemliya. Station House Officer Nand Singh said the vehicle lost control after crossing Karadiya toll plaza and heading toward Sultanpur.

The driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into a wall after plunging into a drain.