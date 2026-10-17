Rajasthan: 7 dead, 10 injured in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway accident
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota district on Saturday morning. A tempo traveler carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh to Khatu Shyam temple plunged nearly 20 feet into a seasonal drain after breaking through a divider, according to police sources cited by Hindustan Times. The incident left seven dead and 10 others injured.
Incident aftermath
Passengers mostly from Betul district in Madhya Pradesh
The Tempo Traveller was carrying around 20 passengers, mostly from Betul district in Madhya Pradesh. They had left for Khatu Shyam temple on Friday night.
The accident occurred near Seemliya. Station House Officer Nand Singh said the vehicle lost control after crossing Karadiya toll plaza and heading toward Sultanpur.
The driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into a wall after plunging into a drain.
Medical response
Villagers, passers-by help in rescue operation
The impact of the crash was so severe that it left several passengers trapped inside the vehicle. Villagers and passers-by were the first responders to help them.
Police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rescue teams, and emergency ambulance services soon joined in.
Sultanpur Block Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Samar said four ambulances were immediately dispatched after authorities received information about the incident.
Public response
Former CM Gehlot expresses sorrow over incident
The injured were rushed to New Hospital at Kota Medical College and MBS Hospital for treatment. The condition of several passengers is said to be critical.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his sorrow over the incident in a post on X.
He wrote, "The news of several people losing their lives in a road accident involving a minibus traveling from Bhopal to Khatu Shyamji in Kota district's Simliya police station area is deeply saddening and heartbreaking."