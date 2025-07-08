Next Article
Tragic exorcism ritual claims woman's life in Karnataka
In Shivamogga, Karnataka, a 55-year-old woman named Geetamma lost her life during an exorcism at her own home.
Her son Sanjay, along with Asha and Santosh, believed she was possessed and tried to "drive out evil spirits" through a violent ritual.
The assault went on for hours—using lemons, slaps, hair-pulling, and sticks—leaving Geetamma fatally injured.
Video of incident surfaced
A video of the incident surfaced and became key evidence. Police have arrested all three accused for homicide and are investigating their roles in the fatal attack.
This tragedy highlights ongoing risks of such rituals in Karnataka, despite laws against them.
Authorities say the probe is active to ensure justice for Geetamma.