Mumbai accountant's suicide linked to extortion

Raj Leela More left three suicide notes naming the two accused before taking his own life. His mother shared that he'd been under severe mental stress because of the ongoing extortion.

Police have filed cases of extortion and abetment to suicide against Parwani and Qureshi, who are currently on the run.

Investigators are now examining the circumstances surrounding More's death as mentioned in his notes—one of which stated that any wrongdoing at work was done by him alone.

No arrests have been made yet as police continue gathering evidence.