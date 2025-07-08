Bear kills 3 men, later killed by locals in Madhya Pradesh India Jul 08, 2025

In Bastua village near the Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve, a bear attacked and killed three men—Babbu Yadav (80), his son Santosh Yadav (43), and Deenbandhu Sahu (70)—while injuring two others.

The attack happened early Monday when villagers tried to save a buffalo from the bear.

Two men died on the spot; another passed away later in hospital. The other injured are being treated for serious wounds.