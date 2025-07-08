Bear kills 3 men, later killed by locals in Madhya Pradesh
In Bastua village near the Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve, a bear attacked and killed three men—Babbu Yadav (80), his son Santosh Yadav (43), and Deenbandhu Sahu (70)—while injuring two others.
The attack happened early Monday when villagers tried to save a buffalo from the bear.
Two men died on the spot; another passed away later in hospital. The other injured are being treated for serious wounds.
Measures being taken to prevent future incidents
Villagers killed the bear in retaliation.
Forest officials have completed post-mortems for both victims and the animal, cremating the bear as per wildlife rules.
Families of those who died received ₹10,000 for funeral costs and ₹8 lakh compensation each.
To prevent future incidents, authorities plan to boost patrolling, consider smart shock sticks for locals, and may fence off high-risk areas around the reserve.