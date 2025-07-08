Next Article
Haridwar tragedy: Man murders girlfriend
A tragic incident unfolded in Haridwar on Monday, where Pradeep Pal allegedly killed his girlfriend, Hansika Yadav (22), by slitting her throat.
Both had moved from Sitapur, UP, and were living together in Haridwar for work for over four years.
Victim on her way to work when attacked
Police say Pal suspected Hansika of cheating, which had caused ongoing tension between them.
The attack happened as she was heading to her factory job. Sadly, she didn't survive the injuries.
After the crime, Pal fled the scene—prompting a police manhunt that's still ongoing.
The local community has been left shaken by what happened.