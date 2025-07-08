Tragic end to love story: Man commits suicide after stabbing woman

Divya stable; police investigating

Bystanders rushed Divya to the hospital—she's now stable and out of danger.

Police have registered a case and are looking into what led up to the stabbing and suicide, including recent issues in their friendship.

If you or someone you know is struggling with distress or suicidal thoughts, helplines like Tele Manas (14416/1800-89-14416) and Arogya Sahayavani (104) are available for support.