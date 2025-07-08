Next Article
Tragic end to love story: Man commits suicide after stabbing woman
In Farangipet, a 30-year-old man named Sudheer allegedly stabbed his longtime friend Divya (26) after she turned down his marriage proposal.
The two had been friends for eight years, but things had become tense between them recently.
After the attack, Sudheer went to her house, where he took his own life.
Divya stable; police investigating
Bystanders rushed Divya to the hospital—she's now stable and out of danger.
Police have registered a case and are looking into what led up to the stabbing and suicide, including recent issues in their friendship.
If you or someone you know is struggling with distress or suicidal thoughts, helplines like Tele Manas (14416/1800-89-14416) and Arogya Sahayavani (104) are available for support.