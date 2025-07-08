Red and orange rain alerts issued in Madhya Pradesh

MP has seen 68% more rain than usual

Flooding has already hit Mandla and Balaghat—schools are closed, roads are waterlogged, and dam gates have been opened to manage rising water.

The Narmada River is swelling too, raising flood concerns.

Since June 1, MP has seen 68% more rain than usual, so expect travel delays and more wet days until at least July 13.

Stay safe if you're out!