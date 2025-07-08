Next Article
Red and orange rain alerts issued in Madhya Pradesh
The IMD has put Mandla and Balaghat districts in Madhya Pradesh on red alert for July 8, warning of extremely heavy rainfall (over 204mm).
Ten more districts, including Jabalpur and Umaria, are under orange alert for very heavy rain.
Thirteen others face yellow alerts for heavy rainfall.
MP has seen 68% more rain than usual
Flooding has already hit Mandla and Balaghat—schools are closed, roads are waterlogged, and dam gates have been opened to manage rising water.
The Narmada River is swelling too, raising flood concerns.
Since June 1, MP has seen 68% more rain than usual, so expect travel delays and more wet days until at least July 13.
Stay safe if you're out!