Doctor denies anti-rabies shot, gets suspended

After Subroto Das called out the doctor for not even checking his wife, the district collector ordered an investigation. The inquiry found Dr. Chandni Dabrolia negligent, leading to her suspension. Officials stressed that public hospitals must treat everyone with respect and provide timely care.

'Case is a wake-up call...'

Dr. Dabrolia said she referred them because they weren't registered at that health center and claimed Sushmita got the vaccine after insisting.

Still, authorities weren't convinced.

This case is a wake-up call about gaps in government healthcare—and why accessible emergency treatment really matters for everyone.