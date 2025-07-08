Doctor denies anti-rabies shot, gets suspended
A doctor in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh, has been suspended for allegedly turning away Sushmita Das—wife of Padma Shri awardee Subroto Das—when she needed an anti-rabies shot after a dog bite.
The couple was told the vaccine wasn't available and sent to a distant center instead.
How the matter escalated
After Subroto Das called out the doctor for not even checking his wife, the district collector ordered an investigation.
The inquiry found Dr. Chandni Dabrolia negligent, leading to her suspension.
Officials stressed that public hospitals must treat everyone with respect and provide timely care.
'Case is a wake-up call...'
Dr. Dabrolia said she referred them because they weren't registered at that health center and claimed Sushmita got the vaccine after insisting.
Still, authorities weren't convinced.
This case is a wake-up call about gaps in government healthcare—and why accessible emergency treatment really matters for everyone.